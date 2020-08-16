New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A special drive was launched on Sunday to issue challans to those who had gathered in the lawns of India Gate along Rajpath and had violated norms of social distancing and other restrictions like mandatory wearing of masks to contain COVID-19 spread, said Rajender Dubey, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Barakhamba Road.

The public was first made aware of these rules on loudspeakers, he said.

Those who did not pay heed to it and violated norms were issued challans/fines of Rs 500. A total of 25 challans were issued, ACP Barakhamba Road informed. (ANI)

