Jalna, Jul 23 (PTI) In a morale-boosting exercise, Jalna district collector Ravindra Binwade on Thursday announced that best frontline workers serving at the COVID-19 hospital in the city will be honoured with cash rewards every week.

Doctors, nurses, ward boys and sanitation workers of the hospital will receive appreciation certificates and cash prizes each week, an official said.

"Best doctor will receive Rs 4,000, best nurse will get Rs 3,000, best ward boy Rs 2,000 and best sanitary worker Rs 1,000," he said.

In the first week, the district collector will provide the prize money from his own pocket, while other officials have been asked to pitch in for the subsequent weeks, the official said.

