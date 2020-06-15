Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh: Groom Fined Rs 2,100 for Not Wearing Mask in Indore

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 07:11 PM IST
A+
A-
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh: Groom Fined Rs 2,100 for Not Wearing Mask in Indore
Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Indore, Jun 15: A groom was fined Rs 2,100 on Monday after civic officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, saw him sit in a vehicle with 12 others who were part of his marriage party, none of them wearing masks.

Indore Municipal Corporation Health Officer Vivek Gangrade said Dharmendra Nirale was fined while department officials were on a routine round to see if social distancing norms were being followed in view of the outbreak. Wedding Night Turns Tragic as Groom Kills Bride, Hangs Self in Tiruvallur.

"While the administration has allowed 12 people to take part in a marriage function, in this case all 12 were sitting close inside a single vehicle, that too without wearing masks. We recovered Rs 2,100 as fine on the spot from Nirale," he said.

The fine comprised Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks, Gangrade said. Indore has a total of 4,069 COVID-19 cases currently, and 174 people have died of the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
2020 Coronavirus Pandemic in India Containment Zones Coronavirus in India Coronavirus lockdown coronavirus lockdown in India Coronavirus Outbreak in India Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Groom Lockdown Madhya Pradesh Unlock 1 Unlock 1 Guidelines
You might also like
Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
News

Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901
News

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901
No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
News

No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
News

Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Viral

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Men’s Health Week 2020: From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow
Health & Wellness

Men’s Health Week 2020: From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow
Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
News

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement