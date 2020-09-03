Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Gujarat registered 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally beyond the one lakh-mark on Thursday, the state health department said.

Sixteen persons with the COVID-19 infection also died across the state, taking the toll to 3,064, it said.

The release said as many as 1,126 more persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 81,180.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,00,375, new cases 1,325, deaths 3,064, discharged 81,180, active cases 16,131, people tested so far 25,59,916.

