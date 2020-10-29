Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection count in Gujarat reached 1,71,040 on Thursday after 987 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

As many as 1,083 patients recovered during this period, which took the state's recovery count to 1,54,078, it said.

Also Read | France Terror Attacks: PM Narendra Modi Issues Condemnation, Tweets ‘India Stands With France in Fight Against Terrorism’.

The death toll due to the virus now stands at 3,708 as four patients succumbed to the infection, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in the state is 13,254.

Also Read | BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Extended Unconditional Apology to Delhi Court Regarding Bribery Claims Against Me: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,040; new cases 987; deaths 3,708; discharged 1,54,078; active cases 13,254 and people tested so far 59,50,616.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)