New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): After 19,582 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in India now constitute 0.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The national recovery rate reached 98.12 per cent which is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 13,596 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily new cases reported is the lowest in 230 days now. The active caseload has fallen below the 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,89,694, which is the lowest in 221 days.

With the fresh recoveries, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic escalated to 3,34,39,331. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 113 consecutive days now, the health ministry informed.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,89,493 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.19 crores (59,19,24,874) cumulative tests.

While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.37 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 115 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.37 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 49 days and below 5 per cent forCOVID-19: Active caseload in India now constitute 0.56 pc 132 consecutive days now, read the release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 12,05,162 vaccine doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 97,79,47,783 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 96,88,300 sessions.

According to the health ministry, 1,03,75,864 Healthcare Workers have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine while 90,77,901 HCWs have gotten their second dose. The first dose has been administered to 1,83,61,949 Front Line Workers whereas 1,55,20,467 FLWs received their second dose.

In the 18-44 years age group, 39,31,57,500 have received first dose shot and 11,07,36,109 have gotten their second dose. 16,77,59,306 beneficiaries in the 45-59 year age group were administered and 8,60,28,053 were given second dose.

10,57,36,587 beneficiaries above 60 years have received their first dose and 6,11,94,047 from this category received the second dose. (ANI)

