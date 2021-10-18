Kannauj, Oct 18: A jilted lover sent obscene photographs of his former girlfriend to her fiance, which resulted in the cancellation of her wedding. The incident came to light after the victim's family lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station.

According to the police, the girl was having an affair with one Deepu who hails from the Kishni area of Mainpuri district, for the past many years. During their relationship, Deepu had shot many obscene photos of the girl. However, when he started putting pressure on her to marry him, the girl's family decided to get her married elsewhere. Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by 20-Year Old Man, Obscene Photos and Videos Uploaded on Social Media in Jalore.

When the girl also refused to marry Deepu, he sent her photos to her fiance on WhatsApp following which her wedding was called off.

The girl alleged that Deepu also blackmailed her and extorted Rs 10,000 from her by threatening to make her photos viral.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Information Technology (IT) Act based on the complaint of the victim's father.

Inspector-in-charge, Kotwali Hari Shyam Singh, said, "An FIR has been lodged and raids are underway to arrest the accused."

