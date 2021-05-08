Srinagar, May 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 4,788 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally of infected persons to 2,11,742 while the death toll in the union territory rose to 2,672 with a record 60 fatalities in 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,529 were from the Jammu division and 3,259 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 853 cases, followed by 634 in Jammu district and 573 in Anantnag district.

The number of active cases has reached 46,535 in the union territory, while 1,62,535 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 2,672 as 60 fresh deaths -- 42 in Jammu region and 18 in Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory.

