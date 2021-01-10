Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 113 coronavirus cases and one death due to it, taking the infection tally to 1,22,538 and the death toll to 1,910, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 56 were reported from Jammu division and 57 from Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of 48 cases, followed by 18 in Srinagar district.

Seven districts in the union territory -- Bandipora, Kulgam, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and Ramban -- did not report any fresh cases, while 10 other districts had fresh cases in single digits. Budgam recorded 15 cases, the officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,011 in the union territory with 1,18,617 patients having recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, one COVID-19 death was reported from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

