Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 109 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,32,760, while two more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 11 were from the Jammu division and 98 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 64 cases followed by 12 in Baramulla district, officials said.

There are 1,009 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,27,311, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 4,440 after two more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to officials, there are 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening.

