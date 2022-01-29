Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29 (ANI): Karnataka recorded 33,337 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state also recorded 69,902 recoveries. Total active cases stand at 2,52,132 and the positivity rate stands at 19.37 per cent.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Begin Her Day at 9 AM on February 1.

The number of total deaths stands at 38,874 and the case fatality rate is 0.20 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)