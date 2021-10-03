Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): A total of 664 new COVID-19 cases, 711 recoveries and 8 fatalities were reported in Karnataka in the past 24 hours, said the state's health department on Sunday.

According to the state official data, the cumulative cases in the state have gone up to 29,77,889 including 12,301 active cases.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G Now Available For Online Sale With Attractive Discounts.

Total 37,819 have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far in the state, while the overall recoveries stand at 29,27,740.

Presently, the positivity rate in Karnataka is below 1 per cent and the case fatality rate is under 2 per cent.

Also Read | Manipur MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins Online at empsconline.gov.in; Know Details.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,842 new COVID cases and 244 deaths due to infection in the last 24 hours. According to the union ministry, there are 2,70,557 active cases of COVID infection in the country, while 4,48,817 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

With 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in the country now stands at 3,30,94,529. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.87 per cent.

The country has administered 90.51 crore COVID vaccine doses so far under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)