Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday reported 50 new cases of Omicron variant of COVId-19, taking the state tally to 280, informed Kerala Health department.

Of the new Omicron cases, 45 cases were from low-risk countries and five cases were from high-risk countries. No cases were reported through contact tracing.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday reported 4,801 new cases, 299 deaths and 1,813 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The active cases stood at 22,910 and the death toll is at 48,895.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

