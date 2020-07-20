Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): The lockdown imposed in Kalaburagi district has been extended till the midnight of July 27 in view of continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases.

According to an order issued by Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, B Sharat, on July 19, the decision to extend the lockdown was taken as the "number of COVID-19 cases has not come down."

As of Sunday, there were 2,743 positive COVID-19 cases in the district, according to the state health department.

This includes 1,771 cured and discharged patients, and 926 active cases. 46 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the district.

The COVID-19 count in Karnataka reached 63,772 on Sunday, including 39,370 active cases and 23,065 cured and discharged patients. (ANI)

