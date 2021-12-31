Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

Also Read | Delhi: Depressed MBBS Student of Maulana Azad Medical College Dies By Suicide After Failing in Exam.

Further, the order states, "In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Thursday has already imposed Section 144 in the city starting from December 30 till January 7.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive International Passengers To Isolate at Designated Quarantine Facilities at Delhi Airport.

As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

"The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30 December 2021 and will remain in force till 24 Hrs of 7 January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the order reads.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable," said Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

As per Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai data on Thursday, the city reported 3,671 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the active cases to 11,360. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)