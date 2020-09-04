Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) With its highest single-day rise of 1,929 COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's caseload increased to 1,52,024 on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death of 35 patients due to the infection pushed the toll further to 7,796, it said.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 25,000 Crore, Board of Telecom Operator Approves Plan.

Before this, Mumbai's highest one-day surge of 1,751 cases was registered on May 22.

On August 26, the city had reported 1,856 COVID-19 cases, but that rise was attributed to some technical glitch in the ICMR's portal experienced a day before that.

Also Read | Jalandhar: 15-Year-Old Braveheart Kusum Kumari, Who Fought With Motorcycle-Borne Snatchers for Smartphone, Gets Laptop Gifted by Social Media Users.

The civic body said that as 1,110 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 1,21,671.

Presently, Mumbai's rate of recovery of COVID-19 cases is 80 per cent, the BMC said.

According to the civic body, there are 22,220 active cases in the metropolis at present.

The BMC said it has conducted over 8.02 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

The city has an average growth rate of 90 per cent, while the doubling rate of 77 days, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)