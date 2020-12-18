Rohtak (Haryana) [India], December 18 (ANI): The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, is stable and his vitals parameters are normal, Dr AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent, of the hospital on Thursday.

"Haryana Health Minister is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. His health condition is stable and his vitals parameters are normal," Dubey said.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram.A team of doctors from Medanta had reached Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak for the treatment of the Haryana Minister.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala's civil hospital on December 14.According to an official, Vij's was given a course of Remdesivir. Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)

