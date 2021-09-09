Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Six more people died of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday while 161 fresh cases surfaced in the state, taking the statewide infection tally to 2,15,235, a health official said.

So far, the infection has killed 3,612 people in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, two each were reported from Shimla and Mandi and one each from Bilaspur and Kangra.

Meanwhile, 139 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The active cases on Thursday have risen to 1,719 from 1,697 on Wednesday, he added.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,09,887, the official added.

