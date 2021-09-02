Panaji, Sep 2 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 96 on Thursday to reach 1,74,146, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,201 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

As 72 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, the recovery count in the state rose to 1,70,031.

There are 913 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, the official said.

"A total of 6,757 tests were conducted during the day for detection of coronavirus infection, which took the overall test count in the coastal state to 12,20,683," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,146, new cases 96, death toll 3,201, discharged 1,70,031, active cases 913, samples tested till date 12,20,683.

