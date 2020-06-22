Chandigarh [India], June 22 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration has decided to cap the charges for COVID-19 tests in the city at Rs 2,000.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, and Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Health, with the private SRL Diagnostics Laboratory, which is authorized to test COVID-19 cases in the city.

Also Read | India Gets Permanent Signatory Status of Washington Accord For Further 6 Years: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

A release said that the upper limit of Rs 2,000 was fixed for every test as compared to the existing rate of Rs 4,500. Many states are charging Rs 2, 400 for the test.

Chandigarh has reported a total of 406 COVID-19 cases of which there are 84 active cases, 316 patients have been cured/discharged and six persons have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

Also Read | Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Minister Shifted to General Ward After His Condition Improves, No Longer on Oxygen Support.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)