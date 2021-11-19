Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 98 more cases of coronavirus, which pushed its overall tally to 5,68,140, while the death of one patient took the fatality count to 11,566, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2021: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister.

These cases and death were recorded on Thursday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Tirupati, Flight Service Hit.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection figure has gone up to 1,38,390, while the death toll is 3,290, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)