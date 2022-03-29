Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 37 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,52,751, while the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

Recoveries rose to 34,14,387 with 64 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 339 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai recorded a marginal increase in cases with 20 infections while nine districts reported new cases below 10. On March 28, Chennai added 16 cases, on March 27 it was 19, on March 26, 12 cases were added while on March 25, 11 new infections were reported in the capital city. Active infections in Chennai stood at 129.

As many as 28 districts reported nil infections while Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi reported zero active infections, each.

The State capital was leading among districts with 7,51,050 cases overall, the bulletin said.

A total of 25,105 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,55,37,882, the bulletin said.

