Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has announced that a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out at 10 booths in all the districts of the state on January 8.

Prakash made the announcement after reviewing the preparations concerning the Covid-19 vaccination in Dehradun on Tuesday. He stressed that all preparations should be ensured as per the guidelines for the Covid-19 vaccination.

He said that the crowd management needs to be taken care of and officials should be deployed at the vaccination site for supervision. He said that District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of the districts will be responsible for ensuring the smooth run of dry run. Further, training should be ensured to each personnel deployed for vaccination, he said.

The chief secretary said that the vaccination centres should have internet connectivity. He directed the officials during the meeting that places should be selected for vaccination centres which have electricity and water along with the toilet in the waiting room and other facilities.

He also asked to ensure social distancing at vaccination centres.

The officials present in the meeting said that all necessary arrangements for vaccination had been made in the districts. Secretaries Amit Singh Negi, Sowjanya and Pankaj Pandey along with other officials were also present in the meeting.

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was conducted by all state and union territory administrations January 2.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation".(ANI)

