Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Covid-19 claimed 65 more lives in Punjab in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,813 on Tuesday while 2,210 new coronavirus cases raised the infection count to 2,36,790 in the state.

The number of active cases, however, dropped from 24,143 on Monday to 23,731 on Tuesday, a Punjab government medical bulletin said.

Maximum infections were reported from Amritsar at 331, followed by Ludhiana at 329, Jalandhar at 310 and Mohali at 273, among new cases.

The districts which saw deaths included Hoshiarpur (10), Ludhiana (7) and Jalandhar (7).

A total of 2,536 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,06,246, the bulletin said.

There are 39 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 315 are on Oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 58,94,441 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh which has also been witnessing a surge, reported 265 cases, taking the total count to 26,733.

The death of two more persons took the toll to 379 in the city, a medical bulletin issued by the Union Territory's administration said.

The number of active cases rose from 2,746 on Monday to 2,831 on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 178 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 23,523, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,09,840 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,82,078 tested negative while reports of 250 samples were awaited, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)