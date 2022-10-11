New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one more fatality, according to data issued by the city health department here.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,284 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,893 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent.

The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent.

On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

On Friday, one fatality and 101 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent. The city on Thursday saw 57 cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.

The capital on Wednesday reported 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, while it logged 74 infections with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 420, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 301 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,835 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 34 are occupied, it said.

There are 43 containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

