Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 13 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,474, while 52 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,68,852.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Hisar and Panipat districts.

Of the new cases, Palwal and Gurgaon reported 10 and six cases respectively.

Seven of Haryana's 22 districts -- Sonipat, Kaithal, Jind, Nuh, Yamunanagar, Mahendergarh and Charkhi Dadri did not report any new case in the past 24 hours, it said. Barring Palwal, all other remaining districts had cases in single digits.

The total active cases in the state stands at 1,234, it said.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 7,58,144, while the recovery rate is 98.61 per cent, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate is 7.60 per cent, it added.

