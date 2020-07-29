Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A patient has died allegedly by suicide at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in the Chhatarpur city of Madhya Pradesh late on Tuesday night, while the body of the deceased was found on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the quarantine centre established at government's Utkarsh Senior Hostel in Chhararpur city, Madhya Pradesh. The reason behind the action of the patient is not yet known.

According to the Chief Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur, Umesh Shukla, "The patient went to a room on the upper floor of the quarantine centre late on Tuesday night and hanged self. Further investigation in the case is underway."

Rashid Khan, a relative of the deceased said the patient was admitted to the quarantine centre on July 27 after being found positive with COVID-19 viral infection.

"We don't know the reason behind their action. We talked on the phone yesterday and the patient informed us about difficulty in swallowing food," Khan.

Divisional commissioner of Sagar JK Jain has visited the COVID-19 centre for inspection late night on Tuesday before the incident. (ANI)

