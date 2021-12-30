Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 167 fresh coronavirus infections, a jump of 67 cased in a day.

With this, the infection tally rose to 6,04,594 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state saw 100 fresh cases.

With no covid-related fatality reported in the state in the past 24-hours, the toll stood at 16,644.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot reported 46 cases, followed by 39 in Patiala and 18 in Mohali.

The number of active cases rose to 582 from 449 the day before.

Thirty-three more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,87,368, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 17 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,846.

The toll figure was 1,079 with no Covid-related death being reported in the city in the past 24-hours.

The number of active cases in the city was 129 while the number of recoveries was 64,638.

