Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) Veteran CPI leader and former Kerala legislator P Raju died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 73.

He had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments, party sources said. He passed away at 6.40 am.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly: LoP Atishi Leads Sit-In Protest After 21 Suspended AAP MLAs Denied Entry Into Premises, Alleges 'Highhandness of Speaker Vijender Gupta' (Watch Video).

His mortal remains are currently at the hospital and will be brought to North Paravur at 8 am on Friday.

From 9 am to 11 am, the body will be kept at Paravur Municipal Town Hall for the public to pay their last respects.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment Date: Women Beneficiaries Likely To Receive February Installment of INR 1,500 From Today, Say Reports.

Later, it will be taken to his residence in Kedamangalam, where he will be cremated at 4 pm on Friday, they added.

Raju, a member of the party's state council, served as Ernakulam district secretary for several years.

Born on July 18, 1951, to N Sivan Pillai, who served as an MLA, and C Chellamma, Raju served in several positions in the party.

He was MLA of North Paravur constituency during 1991-2001. He also served as Chairman of the Kerala Assembly Committee on Estimates (1998-2001), president of AIYF Ernakulam district committee, member of CUSAT Senate and vice President of AITUC Kerala State Council, party sources said.

He is survived by his wife, B Lathika Kumari and daughter, Sindhu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condoled the demise of P Raju, stating the senior Communist leader was a dedicated trade union organiser, and respected people's representative. In his condolence message, Vijayan said Raju made valuable contributions in strengthening Left unity and leading impactful movements on public issues.

Entering public life through student and youth movements, Raju served as the CPI's Ernakulam district secretary for many years, earning widespread respect for his work as a trade union leader, he added.

Twice elected as an MLA from Paravur, Raju was instrumental in implementing key development projects that shaped the constituency's progress. "Known for unwavering commitment to the people and active involvement in broader developmental matters, his death is a major loss to the CPI and the Left movement," CM said.

Vijayan extended his heartfelt condolences to Raju's family, sharing their grief during this difficult time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)