New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam on Monday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the flash floods in Uttrakhand's Chamoli district.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

The operation to rescue the people trapped in a tunnel is underway and efforts are on to clear the tunnel with the help of the JCB machine, Chamoli Police said.

A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far, police added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a glacier breach."PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the office of the Prime Minister tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the nation that relief work is in full progress following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and every attempt is being made to help the affected people.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's (IAF) initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)