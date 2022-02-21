Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A police source said that the victim has been identified as Haridas, a fisherman from Punnol. The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Webinar on Positive Impact of Union Budget 2022 on Education at 11 Am Today.

The CPI(M) has blamed RSS for the murder.

Further details are awaited and a police investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Apple To Launch Four New Macs With M2 Chip Later This Year: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)