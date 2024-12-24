New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to develop a data-rich platform aimed at assisting investigation officers and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system.

Shah's direction came while chairing a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws with the NCRB here in the national capital.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of integration of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS 2.0), National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), Prisons, Courts, Prosecution and Forensics with Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS 2.0) at all India level.

Union Home Secretary, Director NCRB and several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB and NIC were present in the meeting.

During the discussion in the meeting, the Home Minister asked NCRB to facilitate the complete implementation of new criminal laws in the ICJS 2.0 and emphasized on use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign and eSummons in every state as well as Union Territory.

While emphasizing the use of technology, Shah said that alerts should be generated for all criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to disposal of the case to benefit victims and complainants.

"Alerts to investigation officers as well as senior officers as per pre-defined timelines will help in expediting the process of investigation," MHA said in a statement, quoting Shah.

He further suggested that a team of officers of MHA and NCRB should visit the states and UTs to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways.

He also emphasized having regular interaction with senior police formations of state and UTs to monitor the progress of Crime and CCTNS and ICJS on a regular basis and provide impetus to the project.

The Minister added that the use of biometric technology should be adopted to identify unidentified dead bodies and unidentified found persons.

He also appreciated the efforts of NCRB in the technical implementation of New Criminal Laws and NAFIS. (ANI)

