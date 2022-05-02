Bhaderwah/Jammu, May 2 (PTI) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday assured a safe environment for the pilgrims during the annual yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. Deputy Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu, Rajesh Dhakarwal, said foolproof security arrangements are being put in place to ensure the successful 43-day-long pilgrimage, scheduled to commence on June 30.

"As far as security is concerned, we will provide a safe environment to the pilgrims as special security arrangements are being put in place (throughout the yatra route),” Dhakarwal told reporters at Sarna during his visit to Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Also Read | LIC IPO To Open on May 4, List on May 17; Here's How To Subscribe to Life Insurer’s Mega Issue.

He said as part of the contingency plan, some special steps have been put in place foreseeing the problems that could be faced during the Yatra.

Considering the vulnerability of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the officer said a new ‘yatri niwas' has been set up at Chanderkot in Ramban district which can house 3,500 pilgrims in case of a road block.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Flamingo Evening Monday Lottery Sambad Result of 02.05.2022, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

“We are taking all necessary measures and the security will be foolproof for the successful yatra,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is expecting a footfall of over eight lakh during the annual yatra which is commencing after a gap of two years owing to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Asked about the recent recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by suspected terrorists near Ghat in Doda, the DIG said the NIA and other security agencies are closely monitoring the situation in the entire Chenab valley region comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. “…all precautionary steps are being taken to ensure that this should not happen again,” he said. 4/17/2022

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)