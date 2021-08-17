Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Langate area of Handwara, Kupwara district on Monday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a CRPF trooper was injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar. (ANI)

