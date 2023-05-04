Rajouri/Jammu, May 4 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday died after falling into a gorge during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sources said.

CRPF Inspector Sunil Kumar slipped and fell down a mountain cliff in the Mohra Larya area of Sunderbani tehsil of the district, they said.

Also Read | Ranchi Woman Suffers Kidney Failure After Consuming Raw Gallbladder of 'Rohu' Fish To Cure Diabetes on Advice of Quack.

Kumar was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, they said.

He was part of CRPF deployed in Rajouri and Poonch after twin terrorist attacks in Dhangri village on January one this year.

Also Read | AP SSC Results 2023 Date and Time: When Will Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Be Announced? Know How and When To Check Scorecards at bse.ap.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)