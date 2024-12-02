New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) According to the inquiry report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the June 17 Kanchenjunga train accident has been classified under the category of "error in train working", the government has informed Parliament.

"The rear end collision between Train No. 13174 DN (Kanchenjunga Express) and DN GFCJ Container (a freight train) took place on 17.06.2024 at 08:50 Hrs in Rangapani-Chatterhat block section of Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"This is a broad gauge, double line, electrified section provided with automatic signalling," he added.

Responding to questions raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Neeraj Shekhar, Vaishnaw said the accident has been inquired into by the statutory body, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"The accident inquiry report by the CCRS has been received. According to this inquiry report, the accident has been classified under the category of 'error in train working'," he said.

Vaishnaw informed the Upper House of Parliament about three major steps taken by the government on the recommendations made by the CCRS.

"Railway Board has issued Unified Subsidiary Rules and Authority Forms under GR (General Rule) 9.12 vide letter dated 16.08.2024," he said.

"Guidelines for improving reliability of signalling system have been issued by Railway Board vide letter dated 31.07.2024. Further, specifically for the section, Zonal Railway has drawn an action plan and same has been implemented to improve the reliability," the minister added.

According to Vaishnaw, the Railway Board, through a letter dated August 5, has advised all railway zones regarding a joint procedure for dealing with Automatic Signalling Territory as mentioned in GR 9.12.

