New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A new disinfection technology developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology is totally effective in the mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 and it is being installed in railway coaches, air-conditioned buses and other closed spaces to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

He said the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will write to the Election Commission (EC) for the use of the technology during indoor meetings with a limited capacity for the ensuing Assembly polls in five states in the wake of the poll panel's ban on physical rallies and roadshows for a specified period of time.

The Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology said the disinfection technology has been successfully tried in railway coaches, air-conditioned buses and even in the Parliament House and is now open for a general rollout for people.

Singh informed that the Ultraviolet-C technology developed by the ministry through CSIR-CSIO (Central Scientific Instruments Organisation) is totally effective in the mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 and will also remain relevant in the post-Covid era.

The minister was speaking after releasing the "CSIR Guidelines on Disinfection Technologies for Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission".

However, he cautioned that even after the installation of the technology, people are advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including the use of face masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowds etc.

Singh said the technology has been developed according to the requirements for deactivation of SARS COV-2, contained in an aerosol with necessary ventilation measures, safety and user guidelines, tested bio-safety standards etc. UV-C deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungus and other bio-aerosols with appropriate dosages using 254nm UV light.

The minister said the UV-C air duct disinfection system, which provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities during the pandemic, can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, classrooms, shopping malls etc.

