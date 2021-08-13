New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 53 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

On Friday, 55,91,675 vaccine doses were administered, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 30,31,275 first doses and 4,92,283 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Friday.

Cumulatively, 19,12,12,891 people in the 18-44 years category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,44,57,719 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

As on day 210 of the vaccination drive, a total 55,91,675 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 43,63,276 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 12,28,399 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

