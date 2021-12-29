Nagpur, Dec 29 (PTI) The Nagpur administration on Wednesday imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, though these guidelines will not be applicable within civic limits of the district, an official said.

The order issued by Collector R Vimla said these curbs will be applicable to New Year events at public areas and private places like farmhouses, housing societies, hotels, restaurants, with restrictions being put on DJ parties or dance floor celebrations.

