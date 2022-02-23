New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta on Wednesday highlighted that Cyber Crime has opened a new way of sexual harassment and has posed a huge challenge, adding that it is also a violation of the Fundamental Rights under Article 14, 21 of the Constitution.

Addressing the women officers/officials of the Department of Legal Affairs, Mendiratta said, "There are various challenges attached to it and the first step entails talking and writing the incident/ complaint to the Complaints Committee."

Law Secretary further pointed out the provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that cover crimes relating to women.

During the first workshop held on Wednesday on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace, Aishwarya Bhati, the Additional Solicitor General of India also discussed the Bhawari Devi case and the way the Vishaka PIL was filed in the Supreme Court. She articulated that patriarchy has no gender.

Further, the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace gained visibility and a definite momentum, especially in the light of the guidelines passed by the Supreme Court in the matter of Vishaka and Others vs State of Rajasthan in August 1997. These guidelines gave sexual harassment a legal definition describing what forms of conduct actually constitute sexual harassment, she added.

Dr Reeta Vasishta, Secretary, Legislative Department also highlighted that the law is implemented in Letter and Spirit. The Complaints Committee should play an active and positive role in its implementation for a safer workplace for women.

The workshop was followed by an interactive session moderated by Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Additional Secretary on the Law with various activities like 'Chuppi Tod' and asked the participants to share one good point in their workplace and one area in their workplace which they wish to change so as to make it safe and secure. (ANI)

