Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Cyclone Fengal has delivered the equivalent of a year's rainfall in just 36 hours in some parts of Tamil Nadu, with certain areas receiving around 56 centimetres of rain, according to Rajesh Lakhani, Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management.

Lakhani stated that as the cyclone has now crossed the region, the government is focusing on restoration efforts to address the resulting damage.

The Additional Chief Secretary noted that 49 relief camps have been set up in the Viluppuram district alone.

"Now that the cyclone has crossed, our focus has shifted to restoring the damage caused. Heavy rainfall continued until recently, with some areas recording 56 centimetres of rainfall since 8:30 am yesterday. This is equivalent to an entire year's rainfall occurring in just 36 hours. The cyclone remained stationary for some time, which led to such intense rainfall. Many trees have fallen, waterlogging is widespread, and road traffic and power supplies have been disrupted. However, people were evacuated in advance, and 49 relief camps have been established in Viluppuram alone. Efforts are underway across the state to restore normalcy in the shortest possible time," Lakhani told ANI on Sunday.

"At the moment, we can primarily measure the rainfall. Damage assessment is ongoing as our priority has been immediate relief and restoration," he added.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu continue to experience incessant rainfall after Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30. Residential areas in the Cuddalore district have been flooded, and disaster teams are using boats to rescue affected residents.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), led by District Collector Balaraman, is actively involved in rescue operations, using boats to evacuate people from flood-hit areas.

In Chinna Gangankuppam, a border area between Cuddalore and Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team removed a fallen tree from the national highway using a JCB machine.

Meanwhile, Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion, operating under the Dakshin Bharat Area, were mobilised early on Sunday to assist in rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Puducherry.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram.

According to the IMD, Cyclonic Storm Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late on Saturday night between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm IST, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. (ANI)

