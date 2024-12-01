Aerial view of high tide and waves lashing at the shores of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. (File Photo/ANI)

Vishakapatnam (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, November 30, has caused widespread flooding in several areas, particularly in Cuddalore.

As the storm moves westward, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, including coastal and Rayalaseema regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued warnings for continued severe weather in these areas.

Also Read | Nala Sopara Horror: Man Arrested for Stalking and Harassment of 20-Year-Old Woman, Was Demanding Sexual Favours in Exchange of INR 5,000.

KVS Srinivas, Managing Director of the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, said that cyclone Fengal is likely to move westwards very slowly, as it has remained stationary at the same location for the past six hours.

He further mentioned that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of Andhra Pradesh, including the coastal and Rayalaseema regions, in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | 'New Waqf Board To Be Constituted Soon': Andhra Pradesh Government Clarifies State Waqf Board Dissolved Due to Certain Concerns.

"Cyclone Fengal crossed North Tamil Nadu between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm last night. It is now moving westward. During the past six hours, it has been stationary at the same location. It is likely to move westwards very slowly. As we forecasted for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, heavy t very heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in these regions. Many areas in Rayalaseema have recorded heavy rainfall. Today, moderate rainfall is likely to continue in many places of coastal Andhra Pradesh," said Srinivas.

"Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Kakinada and other districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as for Nellore in the south coastal region. Heavy rainfall is also expected in several areas of Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours," he added.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains for Kakinada, Konaseema, SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, Srisathyasai, and Chittoor on Monday.

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu continue to experience incessant rainfall after Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30. Residential areas in the Cuddalore district have been flooded, and disaster teams are using boats to rescue affected residents.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the local administration, is actively involved in rescue operations, using boats to evacuate people from flood-hit areas.

In Chinna Gangankuppam, a border area between Cuddalore and Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team used a JCB machine to remove a fallen tree from the national highway.

Additionally, Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion, operating under the Dakshin Bharat Area, were mobilized early on Sunday to assist in rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Puducherry.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late on Saturday night, between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm IST, with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)