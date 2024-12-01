Mumbai, December 1: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for stalking and attempting to solicit sexual favours from a 20-year-old woman near a demolition site in Nala Sopara, a locality where hundreds of families are living on the streets after their unauthorised homes were demolished by the civic body.

According to a Mid-Day report, the accused was identified as Ulfat Gaffar Shaikh. The incident took place on Friday evening when the victim was returning from Nalasopara railway station with her elder sister and grandmother. The woman was targeted around 7:30 pm near Agarwal Gate number 1, located close to the demolition site, the media outlet reported, quoting sources. The area, which remains poorly lit, has become a temporary shelter for homeless families. Andheri Shocker: Girl Raped by Social Media ‘Friend’ in Mumbai, Taken to Gujarat and Sexually Assaulted Again; Accused Arrested.

Man Demands Sexual Favours From Woman in Exchange of INR 5,000

According to eyewitnesses, Shaikh had been following the woman and demanded sexual favours from her in exchange for INR 5,000. The woman, visibly terrified, managed to seek help, prompting nearby residents to intervene. Shaikh was apprehended at the scene and severely beaten by the locals before police arrived.

Man Arrested for Stalking and Harassment in Nalasopara

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Shaikh under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was arrested and is a resident of Nalasopara East. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Allegedly Gang-Rape 18-Year-Old Girl in Bandra After Giving Her Spiked Drink While Promising To Drop Victim at Her Uncle's House; 1 Arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule-Shringi confirmed the arrest and emphasised the police department’s commitment to ensuring women’s safety. "We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crimes against women. Our police personnel have been conducting regular night patrolling in the area to ensure the safety and security of the public," she was quoted.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

