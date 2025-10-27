New Delhi, October 27: Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (SCS) and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening and night of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, IMD said in a statement.

The meteorological department added that the cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2:30 pm today, over the westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 440 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 490 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 530 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 710 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. Cyclone Montha News Update: IMD Issues Warning for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Turn Severe and Make Landfall Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on October 28.

Meanwhile, the Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northeastwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2:30 pm today, over about 570 km southwest of Veraval in Gujarat, 650 km west-southwest of Mumbai in Maharashtra, 710 km west-northwest of Panjim, Goa, 850 km northwest of Aminidivi in Lakshadweep and about 920 km west-northwest of Mangalore in Karnataka. Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain in Rajasthan, IMD Issues Alerts for Udaipur, Kota As Deep Depression Intensifies Over Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across the Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours, IMD said. Earlier today, the duty officer at Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, Jagannath Kumar, said that the meteorological department has predicted thunderstorms over the next five days, with heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts, while conditions are likely to ease after October 29. He added that fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days.

Kumar told ANI, "Yesterday's deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Montha at 23:30 IST. As of today, it lies over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Its current position is approximately 520 km east of Chennai, 500 km southeast of Kakinada, 600 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 750 km from Gopalpur. The cyclone is likely to move northwest and intensify into a severe cyclone by tomorrow morning, 28 October. It is expected to cross Machilipatnam."

"Wind speeds may gust up to 110 km/h. Thunderstorms are forecast over the next five days, with heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts. Conditions are likely to ease after October 29. Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days due to bad weather conditions," he added.

Boats remained anchored at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour today as heavy rainfall lashed the city amid high tidal waves as Cyclone Montha gained in strength. Boats in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, also remained anchored at the dock. Dark clouds were observed over Puducherry due to the storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal. The East Coast Railway has cancelled several trains for passenger safety.

