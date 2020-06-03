India News | Cyclone Nisarga About 290-kilometer South-SouthWest of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Cyclone Nisarga is within a radius of 300 kilometers from Mumbai, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Cyclone Nisarga is about 250 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 290 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm IST of June 2, 2020," according to a tweet by the official handle of the IMD.

Also Read | Telangana: 12 Post-Graduate Medical Students Test Positive for COVID-19.

The weather forecasting agency further said that the current wind speed of cyclone is about 75-85 kilometers per hour, gusting to 95 and will further increase to "100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph during next 12 hours."

It also said that the heavy rainfall which started over districts of south coastal Maharashtra is likely to intensify in the coming 12 hours.

Also Read | Airport Authority of India Headquarters in Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Sealed After 4 Officials Test Positive for COVID-19.

The IMD had stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3.

High wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the state.

In view of impending cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had issued prohibitory orders restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast on Tuesday.

The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from midnight of Tuesday to 12 noon Wednesday, as per the statement.

Earlier yesterday, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan had said that 10 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat. Five more NDRF teams had been sent to Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively for joining the ongoing operations vis-a-vis Cyclone Nisarga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)