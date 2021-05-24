New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Monday said all the 265 boats, which were reported to be in the Bay of Bengal by fisheries authorities, have returned to harbour in view of cyclone Yaas.

The cyclone is very likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm'. It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kmph, gusting up to 180 kmph.

"Consistent efforts of the ICG ensured all 265 boats reported at sea by fisheries authorities safely returned harbour," the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) tweeted.

It said its disaster response teams, ships and aircraft are on standby.

Moreover, the ICG is maintaining close liaison with state administrations and other stakeholders to deal with any situation, the coast guard said.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone Yaas in the early hours of Monday and it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

Just a couple of days back, on May 17, cyclone Tauktae devastated the coastal districts of Gujarat, killing around 70 people in the state.

