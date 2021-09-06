Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday justified the statement made by party leader Annie Raja against Kerala police last week, saying if there is inaction on the part of police in any part of the country, it will be criticised.

"If there is inaction on the part of police, if there is excesses on the part of police in any part of the country, either in Kerala or in Uttar Pradesh or somewhere else, it will be criticised, it will be questioned, it will be condemned," Raja told reporters in New Delhi.

Annie Raja, wife of D Raja, had hit out at the Kerala police recently over increasing atrocities against women in Left-ruled Kerala. CPI is a key partner in Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

"Police is supposed to be friend of the people," D Raja said.

His statement also comes days after the CPI Kerala state chief Kanam Rajendran rejected Annie Raja's remarks and said the state leaders had no complaint about the functioning of police under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"No senior leader of the CPI in Kerala has criticised the functioning of the police in the state. The state unit of the party also does not have such an opinion against the force," Rajendran had told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Putting the Left government in a fix, Annie Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, had alleged last Wednesday that inaction of police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in the southern state.

In controversial remarks against the state police, which is under Chief Minister Vijayan holding home portfolio, she had also said she suspected the presence of an RSS gang in the Kerala police for its inaction in crimes against women in the state. Reacting to the statement, Vijayan had said on Saturday that the government will look into the reason behind Annie Raja's statement. "She is a national leader. She might have got some information from somewhere. We will try to understand the reason behind such a statement," Vijayan said.

