Thiruvananthapuram, December 19: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the famed Sabarimala temple, on Sunday said the daily limit of pilgrims to the hilltop shrine has been enhanced to 60,000.

The Devaswom minister's office informed that the state government has decided to allow pilgrims for darshan at the shrine through the traditional route. Also Read | Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Alleges TMC Looted Votes, Demands Repolling.

The state government has also decided to permit devotees to perform the 'Neyyabhishekom' (anointment with ghee) from 7 am to 12 noon. Also Read | Cold Wave Conditions To Continue for Next Three Days in Northwest India, Says IMD.

The easing of restrictions to the temple were allowed considering the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)