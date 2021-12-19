Kolkata, December 19: Hours after voting for Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls concluded, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) looted the votes and demanded that this election should be declared null and void.

The BJP leader also alleged that many BJP agents were beaten up during polls and termed it a big lapse in security. Also Read | Rohini Court Blast Case: Arrested DRDO Scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria Tries To Kill Himself in Police Custody, Admitted to AIIMS.

Addressing the reporters on the matter, Adhikari said, "We met West Bengal Election Commission and demanded repolling. We want a forensic probe of the CCTV footage. Many BJP agents were beaten up during polls today. This is a big lapse in security." Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Busman Arrested for Raping, Impregnating 17-Year-Old Girl in Madurai.

"There was no voting but Trinamool Congress looted votes today. BJP has demanded that this KMC election be declared null and void and repolling be done. State Election Commissioner is spineless. We will fight on the streets and also legally for this," he said.

The Leader of Opposition alleged that Mamata Banerjee's instruction to the police was to stay 'empty-handed' and protect the TMC goons.

"Voting took place with 30-40 per cent votes with the help of people from outside, every TMC goon cast 8 to 10 votes. We have enough evidence to invalidate the election. We are ready to submit the evidence in the Court."

A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and urged him to declare Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls as null and void in "view of rampant violence and rigging". The BJP sought this in view of alleged 'rampant' violence during the polls that were held today.

"BJP delegation led by LOP @SuvenduWB has urged the Governor to take steps to declare polls #KMC null and void in view of rampant violence, rigging and @KolkataPolice acting for the ruling party. A thorough probe was sought in the locking of opposition MLAs in the hostel," tweeted the office of the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest by the Bidhannagar Police of Adhikari."Delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest @bidhannagarpc of LOP @SuvenduWB and several MLAs, being reminiscent of emergency. According to them, ruling party Ministers and MLAs had a free run with support @KolkataPolice," the Governor's office tweeted.

Governor assured that delegation that he was seriously concerned at the grim situation and would take all steps called for at his end. "He told the delegation that governance of Mamata Banerjee has to conform to rule of law," Governor's office said.

During Kolkata Municipal elections today, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata today.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)