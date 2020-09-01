Dharamsala, Sep 1 (PTI) The Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

In a letter to Mukherjee's son, Abhijit, the Tibetian spiritual leader said, "I am sorry to learn about your father's passing away. I will remember him in my prayers and would like to offer my condolences to you and your family at this sad time."

The Dalai Lama recalled meeting the former President on several occasions over the years, most recently in 2016. He noted that Mukherjee's dedication to public service was consistent over many decades.

"We can rejoice that for 84 years he led a meaningful life," he wrote in the letter.

